Nevada may be first to protect same-sex marriage in state Constitution

With all eyes on the outcome of the presidential race, Nevada appears to be quietly on its way to making history with another general election outcome.

Though same-sex marriages are recognized in Nevada, the Nevada State Constitution currently defines marriage as between a male and a female. Nevada Statewide Ballot Question 2 proposes to amend the state constitution's definition of marriage to include same-sex couples, in concurrence with a 2015 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. (Getty Images)

With all eyes on the outcome of the presidential race, Nevada appears to be quietly on its way to making history with another general election outcome.

Nevada is poised to become the first state to add protections for same-sex marriage in its state Constitution, as it appears Question 2 is on its way to being approved with 62 percent of the votes cast as of Friday.

Although the “yes” vote is ahead by 287,967 votes with just 120,000 ballots left to be processed, the Associated Press had yet to declare a winner as of Friday afternoon.

“The people have spoken, sending a clear message to the state of Nevada that LGBTQ equality is a priority for voters,” said Nevada State Director of the Human Rights Campaign Briana Escamilla in a statement. “Nevada has sent a message that it is a welcoming place for anyone looking to make a life here. This overwhelming majority should be a reminder that LGBTQ equality is not just the right thing to do, it is exactly what Nevadans want.”

If Question 2 passes, it would recognize marriage, regardless of gender, by the state Constitution.

Though same-sex marriage is legal across the country following a 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, some language in the Nevada Constitution conflicts with the ruling.

In 2000 and 2002, Nevada voters approved a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman.

Passage of Question 2 would remove that verbiage from the state Constitution, while also providing protections for clergy who choose to not perform same-sex ceremonies.

Wesley Juhl, spokesman for the ACLU of Nevada, said the protections pertain only to religious ceremonies and do not extend to private businesses that might have a part in a wedding.

“A lot of members of Queer communities have had a reaction to the provision around churches, and I think there’s been some misinformation,” Juhl said. “I think people conflate that with places like bakeries and florists, where it’s really only talking about religious ceremonies in actual churches.”

With the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court changing recently, there’s been some concern that the ruling legalizing same-sex marriage could be overturned. By amending its constitution, Nevada is providing an extra measure of security for same-sex married couples.

“It’s definitely been on the minds of the LGBTQ-plus community,” Juhl said. “The court has definitely swung more conservative in recent weeks… People will feel good to know that no matter what happens (nationally) they’ll continue to be protected in Nevada.”

Additionally, the passage of Question 2 removes any possible conflicts with other states that might not recognize a Nevada domestic partnership and allows same-sex married couples all the benefits marriage provides, including family-related Social Security benefits and filing a joining tax return.

“Nevada is made up of diverse people from all walks of life and we are all trying to do the best we can in this world,” said Daela Gibson, director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood, Mar Monte, in a statement. “Being able to marry whom we choose to marry should be our decision, and Nevadans clearly agree.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.