Nevada

Nevada Medicaid abortion coverage ban challenged in court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 3:00 pm
 
A picture of a sign for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A nonprofit that helps people access abortion care is suing Nevada Medicaid in an effort to remove its coverage ban on abortion.

Silver State Hope Fund, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, filed the lawsuit in Clark County on Monday.

Attorneys for the Silver State Hope Fund argue that the state Medicaid’s ban on covering abortion violates protections enshrined in the Nevada Equal Rights Amendment because it “reinforces inequalities on account of capacity for pregnancy, further entrenching sex inequality.”

Abortions are not covered under the state’s Medicaid program unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or if the pregnant person’s life is at risk.

Approximately 21 percent of the state’s population receives coverage through the program as of June, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

According to the lawsuit, 17 states, including California and Oregon, cover abortion under their state Medicaid programs.

“Nevada’s Medicaid policy has forced organizations like Silver State Hope Fund to step in where the state has failed to provide funding to pregnant Nevadans to cover abortion-related costs, but this shouldn’t be how the system works,” Silver State Hope Fund Acting Executive Director Erin Bilbray-Kohn said in a statement.

Silver State Hope Fund was formed in 2013 and offers assistance for both in-state and out-of-state abortion seekers by helping pay for travel, lodging and child care to help people attend their abortion appointments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

