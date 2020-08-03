Nevada mining tax plans approved by lawmakers at special session

The Nevada Legislature has passed three proposed constitutional amendments to increase mining taxes in the state, all of which will now go to the 2021 session for further consideration by lawmakers.

The Nevada Senate chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent, Pool)

CARSON CITY — The Senate Sunday approved two more proposals for changing how Nevada taxes its mining industry, finishing the Legislature’s special session work on three distinct mining tax options that will now come back to lawmakers for a confirmation vote in the 2021 session.

A second passage next year on one or more of the items would put the question before voters in 2022. The mining tax debate draws a divide between rural mining areas and more urban parts of the state and, hence, typically pits Republicans against Democrats. Sunday’s votes on the two measures ran mostly true to form along party lines, with one defection.

Initial Senate and Assembly proposals, Senate Joint Resolution 1 and Assembly Joint Resolution 1, would remove the constitutionally-prescribed 5 percent tax cap on net proceeds of minerals and replace it with a 7.75 percent tax on mining’s gross proceeds. The difference, based on 2019 industry revenues and tax collections, could be an additional $350 million in revenue annually.

Both of those proposals would sweep in revenue from the tax that now goes to counties where the mines are located, with the Assembly version allocating a portion to education and health care.

A third one introduced Saturday, Assembly Joint Resolution 2, would set the net mining tax at the local property tax rate, capped at no more 12 percent. All three measures passed the Assembly Saturday. The newest proposal was crafted with input from mining interests, whose representatives testified as neutral on the measure in both houses.

The Senate approved SJR 1 on Saturday in a 13-8 party line vote. Its vote on AJR1 Sunday reflected the same partisan split. But AJR2 was approved 14-7, with Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, opting for it, saying he anticipated more conversation on the proposal in the Legislature next year.

“I think realistically mining is going to be under the microscope of how much they’re going to pay and how much the constituents that we have are going to require of them,” Hardy said, explaining his vote. “I think this also gives people an opportunity to look at something that may not be as egregious as some of the other things that they may end up voting on, so I will be voting yes on this.”

