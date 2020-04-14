Nevada National Guard deployment expanded to 800 soldiers

The Nevada National Guard’s deployment in response to the state’s coronavirus crisis expanded sharply Tuesday and will now be the largest state activation in its history.

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry speaks about the National Guard response to the COVID-19 crisis in Nevada. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Medics with 1-221 Cavalry medically evaluate Soldiers entering into military installations, Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Nevada National Guard)

Soldiers with the 1-221 Cavalry process shipments of medical supplies in response to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Nevada National Guard)

“There’s logistical challenges behind that, but it’s been good,” Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, the Guard’s adjutant general, said Tuesday in an interview with the Review-Journal. “It’s Nevadans helping Nevadans.”

The Guards will be deployed to Southern and Northern Nevada by the end of the week. The new activation was an increase of 700 more than the 106 announced by Gov. Steve Sisolak on April 6.

A majority are set to report in Las Vegas, where most of the confirmed cases and coronavirus-related deaths have occurred.

“This is what we’re trained for,” Berry said. “We know and live in the communities in which we’re asked to serve, and we’re ready, prepared and qualified to take on this current pandemic.”

The first 106 guardsmen deployed stood up donation management and supply distribution operations. Now, guardsmen will provide medical support, food bank and warehouse logistics, transportation of supplies and set up of alternate care facilities.

Berry said the Guard had been working for three weeks to determine manpower needs and make sure the infrastructure was in place for state activation.

Requests for assistance have gone through the state Division of Emergency Management, Berry said. One mission will include taking food and supplies to at least one rural Native American reservation in the state, he said.

“Once people knew the Guard was going to be involved with the COVID-19 response, they started putting in requests,” he said. “We’re getting requests on a continuous basis, because we’re a force multiplier.”

Nationwide, there have been about 30,000 guardsmen activated in their respective states. The Nevada Guard is made up of about 3,200 soldiers and 1,200 airmen.

Berry said Guard medical professionals already working COVID-19 response in their civilian jobs will not be asked to report for duty.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has also identified sites in Northern and Southern Nevada that could be used as alternative care facilities. If the counties choose to go forward with the plans to build such facilities, the Guard would be available to assist with that, Berry said.

Though this is the largest in its history, the state of Nevada has requested large numbers of the Nevada National Guard force in the past for state activation, including about 400 guardsmen during the post-Rodney King verdict riots in Las Vegas in 1992.

There were also at least 200 deployed during the Northern Nevada floods of 1997, and 140 in response to flooding in Lemmon Valley in 2017, according to research conducted by the Nevada National Guard public affairs office.

One thing Berry said has benefited the response to COVID-19 is having the Nevada National Guard Joint Operations Center and the state’s Emergency Operations Center in the same facility, which allows for better coordination and communication as the state determines how to disburse resources and provide support.

“This is a great way to ensure that the state has laid out a model that gets us to the right answer in a faster manner,” Berry said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.