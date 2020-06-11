Nevada officials brief on status of state’s COVID-19 response
Caleb Cage, COVID-19 response director, and Julia Peek, a deputy administrator with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, will lead the online briefing at 11 a.m.
State officials at 11 a.m. Thursday will give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.
Speaking at the virtual news conference will be Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, and Julia Peek, a deputy administrator with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
The officials will give an update on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
