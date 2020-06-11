Nevada officials brief on status of state’s COVID-19 response

Caleb Cage, COVID-19 response director, and Julia Peek, a deputy administrator with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, will lead the online briefing at 11 a.m.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, speaks at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

State officials at 11 a.m. Thursday will give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

Speaking at the virtual news conference will be Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, and Julia Peek, a deputy administrator with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

The officials will give an update on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.