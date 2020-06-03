Nevada officials to brief on testing, contact tracing plans — LIVESTREAM
State officials were scheduled to brief reporters Wednesday morning on a comprehensive COVID-19 testing and contact tracing plan.
CARSON CITY — State officials were scheduled to brief reporters Wednesday morning on a comprehensive COVID-19 testing and contact tracing plan and how the state will move from “an emergency logistics and response mission to a normalized process” for managing the disease.
The purpose of the plan is “to develop an operations surge strategy and sustainment capability” to prevent and/or mitigate additional COVID-19 outbreaks and transition the state’s response to a “shared public and private partnership utilizing Nevada’s public and private health care systems,” according to a 32-page report.
“This strategy will be a bridge from the current crisis response to an enhanced normal disease management process while being prepared for a significant outbreak,” the report states.
