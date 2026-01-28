Nevada officials want changes to immigration enforcement after Minnesota killings

Nevada leaders clash over DHS funding and ICE’s mission after agents fatally shot two Minnesota protesters, raising shutdown risks and accountability demands.

A man in handcuffs runs to avoid being detained by federal immigration agents on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Federal agents make a traffic stop on a U.S. citizen as they provide their identification including a passport and drivers license, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei joined a chorus of Nevada officials Tuesday calling for changes to immigration enforcement in the aftermath of two fatal shootings of Minnesota protesters by federal agents.

“A pivot to (Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s) core mission in Minnesota is needed,” said Amodei, R-Nevada, in a statement. “Prioritizing the most dangerous criminal aliens and focusing enforcement on individuals who have gone through due process and have final orders of removal is the stated core mission.”

Amodei described the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti as tragedies. Both U.S. citizens were shot by immigration agents in interactions captured by widely circulated videos.

“As the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman, I expect thorough and transparent investigations into what went wrong and immediate actions to ensure something like this never happens again,” Amodei said.

Amodei chairs the subcommittee that drafted a spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of ICE and Customs and Border Protection, but also other entities including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Transportation Security Administration.

The three Democrats in the Nevada congressional delegation voted against the bill, but it advanced through support of seven of their party colleagues.

A six-bill House spending package, including the DHS bill, now sits in the Senate while the looming threat of a partial government shutdown if 60 senators don’t vote for it by the end of Friday.

‘Abuse of power’

After agents killed Pretti in Minneapolis Saturday, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen came out against the appropriations package.

Such bills give federal agencies permission to use the funds appropriated in the yearly budget.

“As a member of the U.S. Senate, I have the responsibility to hold the Trump Administration accountable when I see abuses of power — like we are seeing from ICE right now,” Rosen said in a weekend statement. “That is why I’ll be voting against any government funding package that contains the bill that funds this agency, until we have guardrails in place to curtail these abuses of power and ensure more accountability and transparency.”

Cortez Masto proposed splitting the Department of Homeland Security bill away from the spending package until the agency guarantees Constitutional protections, she said.

“The Trump Administration and (DHS Secretary) Kristi Noem are putting undertrained, combative federal agents on the streets with no accountability,” Cortez Masto said.

“This is clearly not about keeping Americans safe, it’s brutalizing U.S. citizens and law-abiding immigrants,” she added. “I will not support the current Homeland Security funding bill.”

DHS did not respond to a message seeking comment and the White House deferred to comments made by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Monday.

Leavitt said the Trump administration supported passing the appropriations package in whole, adding that discussions about immigration enforcement were ongoing.

“But that should not be at the expense of government funding for the American people,” she said.

Rosen called for Noem’s impeachment, and Democratic Nevada Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee have signed onto an impeachment bill, according to Axios.

Cortez Masto and Rosen were crucial in ending the longest-running government shutdown in history, when they broke away from Democrats in November to give Republicans a supermajority in a funding deal to reopen.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday that productive talks about the spending bills were ongoing.

“I urge my Democrat colleagues to continue their engagement to find a path forward that would avoid a needless shutdown and not jeopardize full funding from key agencies like FEMA and the Coast Guard,” he said from the Senate floor.

‘I beg to differ’

“For those calling to shut down the Department of Homeland Security under the belief that it would be wise for the nation, I beg to differ,” Amodei said. “It is beyond reckless to shut down FEMA during unprecedented winter weather events that affect approximately 30 states.”

He said the Secret Service, Coast Guard, TSA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would also be affected.

Amodei said that sending officials like Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz speaking with President Donald Trump, were steps in the right direction.

“What we’ve seen in the last 72 hours looks completely different from before, and that shift must continue,” he said. “I look forward to the shooting investigation results in both instances in a timely manner.”

Amodei also blamed “local agitators and politicians who have encouraged the continued interference with immigration enforcement operations.”

‘Not a Democratic or Republican issue’

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is challenging Gov. Joe Lombardo in this year’s elections, also waded into the debate, arguing that ICE had gone too far.

“The safety of American citizens is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” he said through his campaign. “When Americans are dying at the hands of federal agents, that’s not a successful mission. It’s a failure.”

Lombardo’s office did not directly respond to messages seeking comment.

Halee Dobbins, a spokeswoman for Lombardo’s campaign, provided a statement that did not respond to questions about Minnesota or DHS funding. Instead, it said: “Under Governor Lombardo’s leadership, Nevada has never been and will never be a sanctuary state. As Sheriff and now Governor, he has made sure law enforcement works with federal partners to remove violent criminals, which keeps our communities safe and puts Nevada families first.”

Lombardo previously dispatched National Guard service members to assist ICE with administrative duties.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked every official why they thought Nevada cities hadn’t seen a surge of immigration enforcement operations like those in Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Only Titus had responded by Tuesday afternoon.

“Nevada has a Republican governor who has accommodated Trump’s immigration policies, including allowing the Nevada Guard to help ICE,” she said in a statement. “Nevada has no sanctuary cities. Minneapolis and Chicago are the opposite. They have Democratic governors who have resisted Trump and ICE. It’s that simple.”

Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.