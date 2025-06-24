93°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Nevada opens new Las Vegas location to help residents start businesses

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar speaks at the Clark County Election Department warehous ...
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar speaks at the Clark County Election Department warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Annette Dawson Owens (Annette Dawson Owens)
Nevada education official launches bid to unseat Henderson councilwoman Carrie Cox
Hundreds of people protest efforts to privatize federal public land in Santa Fe, N.M., outside ...
Contentious public lands sale axed from Congress’ ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’
The logo of the Nevada Gaming Control Board is shown on video before a meeting on Thursday, Mar ...
Commission to consider $10K fine for Lovelock casino’s violations
Margaret Rudin outside the Review-Journal on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, hours after being released ...
Metro wants to intervene in Rudin lawsuit, suggests AG wouldn’t represent interests
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2025 - 3:33 pm
 

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar announced Tuesday that the state has opened new customer service windows in Las Vegas to inquire about state business requirements.

Located at 1 State of Nevada Way, the new location, first opened May 27, allows residents with appointments to obtain a state business license, register a trademark, pay annual licensing fees and more.

The state currently offers similar customer service windows at locations in Carson City and North Las Vegas. Residents can schedule appointments on the Nevada secretary of state website.

Alternatively, residents can apply for business licenses and complete other transactions on SilverFlume, the state’s online business portal. The portal also contains a checklist to assist new business owners with state requirements.

The new customer service windows will only apply to state business licenses. The City of Las Vegas offers walk-in business licensing customer service at City Hall, while the Clark County Government Center houses walk-in customer service for county licenses — except for certain regulated industries, which require appointments for service.

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES