Nevada opens new Las Vegas location to help residents start businesses

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar announced Tuesday that the state has opened new customer service windows in Las Vegas to inquire about state business requirements.

Located at 1 State of Nevada Way, the new location, first opened May 27, allows residents with appointments to obtain a state business license, register a trademark, pay annual licensing fees and more.

The state currently offers similar customer service windows at locations in Carson City and North Las Vegas. Residents can schedule appointments on the Nevada secretary of state website.

Alternatively, residents can apply for business licenses and complete other transactions on SilverFlume, the state’s online business portal. The portal also contains a checklist to assist new business owners with state requirements.

The new customer service windows will only apply to state business licenses. The City of Las Vegas offers walk-in business licensing customer service at City Hall, while the Clark County Government Center houses walk-in customer service for county licenses — except for certain regulated industries, which require appointments for service.

