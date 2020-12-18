Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits

The state said you’ll still receive your check without any hiccups.

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line at One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada has run out of money to pay unemployment benefits.

If you’re among the hundreds of thousands out of work and recieving, or set to receive, jobless pay, don’t worry: The state said you’ll still receive your check without any hiccups.

On Thursday, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation confirmed to the Review-Journal that the unemployment insurance trust fund — which is funded through payroll taxes on employers — depleted this week.

Nevada, joining 22 other states, is asking the federal government for advances to pay out unemployment claims.

“DETR will continue to borrow funds as necessary under Title XII of the Social Security Act, similar to what was done in the last recession, to ensure eligible claimants receive their benefits without interruption,” said Rosa Mendez, an agency spokeswoman, in a statement.

Experts say the long-term impact will be felt by employers, who will likely face higher payroll taxes, and even new filers, who may see stricter eligibility requirements in coming years.

“I think there is a really good chance of an unemployment insurance tax hike to pay those loans,” Thoran Towler, CEO of Nevada Association of Employers, told the Review-Journal. “There were significant unemployment insurance tax decreases over the last few years because the fund had amassed so much ‘surplus’ during a long economic growth period. There was no increase this year due to the pandemic, but a raise next year is likely.”

Borrowing again

As of Thursday, the state has borrowed $14.57 million from the federal governement to pay out claims. States can borrow money when their UI trust funds have depleted under Title XII of the Social Security Act.

And it isn’t the first the time Nevada has done so.

The state took seven years to repay $773 million from the federal government to cover jobless benefits during the Great Recession.

The loans Nevada took out to pay unemployment claims will have no interest accrued through the end of the year as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The agency said it is working with the state’s Employment Security Council to set employer contribution rates that balance current and future needs and rebuild the trust fund when appropriate.

Towler, of the Nevada Association of Employers, said that if there is a tax increase, the actual impact to employers would depend on their current rate.

“Employers currently pay within a set range that is dependent upon their past history with claims. The actual increase felt would vary for each employer,” said Thoran. “With that being said, employers are pretty fearful of any tax increase under Nevada’s current economic situation.”

