Nevada passes voter ID measure

Poll workers help people cast their ballots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A ballot question calling to implement voter ID passed by about 44 percentage points, the Associated Press called Tuesday night.

Ballot Question 7 passed 72 percent to 28 percent, as of late Tuesday night.

The initiative will require voters to show a form of acceptable identification to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, such as a Nevada driver’s license, a passport, tribal or university ID or another form of government-issued photo ID.

It also would require voters who submit mail-in ballots to verify their identity by providing the last four digits of their Nevada driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number when signing their ballot envelope. It must next go before voters again in the 2026 election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

