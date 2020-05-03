Nevada protesters rally outside governor’s mansion

Protesters rallying against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order took to the governor’s mansion in the state capital on Saturday.

The protesters, many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and shirts in support of President Donald Trump, stood outside the mansion calling on Sisolak to reopen businesses across the state.

Sisolak this week extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15 and laid out his phased-plan to reopen businesses and other aspects of everyday life, which included allowing retail stores to open for curbside delivery starting on Friday. Sisolak said in a press conference Thursday he hopes that the state can move into phase one of the reopening plan, which will include allowing for all businesses except bars, nightclubs, malls, sporting events, large in-person worship services and concerts to reopen, but with some restrictions still in place.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said upward of 20 to 25 officers were at the site of the protest, which started along the main drag of the capital, similar to protests held over recent weekends to voice opposition to the governor’s stay-home order and rally for Sisolak to allow businesses to reopen.

But when the protest moved and headed toward the governor’s mansion, “we had to call in extra people,” Furlong said.

Furlong said the protesters likely saw the governor’s motorcade parked behind the mansion and realized he was in the building, which may have made them more vocal than usual.

“We were challenged because the governor was inside. That heightened our awareness of the situation,” Furlong said.

But the crowd dispersed by mid-afternoon Saturday, and Furlong said there were no incidents.

“No arrests, not even a detention. Yes they were vocal, but other than that, we dealt with it,” Furlong said.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com.