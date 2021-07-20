Nevada ranks last among states for vaccinating nursing home residents

Nevada has plummeted to the bottom of a federal list for the percentage of vaccinations for the most vulnerable population — nursing home residents.

Chris Racine of Las Vegas Fire Rescue administers a COVID-19 vaccine to the Stella Fleming Towers affordable housing apartment complex resident, Rosa Nunez, 92, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada has plummeted to the bottom of a federal list for the percentage of vaccinations for the most vulnerable population — nursing home residents.

The shocking 61 percent vaccination rate of seniors in Nevada nursing homes, compared to 95 percent for Vermont, prompted the state’s U.S. senators to urge Health Secretary Xavier Becerra to target elderly in the state for federal funds and efforts.

Throw out Puerto Rico and Guam, and Nevada stands as the worst U.S. state for protecting seniors living in care facilities, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Another analysis by AARP this week found similar results and prompted that nonprofit senior advocacy group to sound the alarm in Nevada.

Nationally, more than half of health care workers in nursing homes, 56 percent, were fully vaccinated and about 78 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of June 20, the AARP report stated.

In Nevada, 65.8 percent of nursing home residents have been fully vaccinated and 55.6 percent of staff, AARP found.

The alarming findings prompted Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., to call on the Biden administration to do everything “to help close this vaccination gap as soon as possible.”

Cortez Masto and Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., said the situation is urgent in a July 16 letter to Becerra and the Department of Health and Human Services.

They noted that $8.6 billion is included in the American Rescue Plan for the federal agency to inform, educate and encourage hesitant seniors to get the shots.

The package also included $650 million to support nursing homes and skilled care efforts to vaccinate seniors.

Those remedies, though, don’t explain why the state, which has become a hot spot for coronavirus infections among other age groups, currently lags behind other states.

Statistics released July 14 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ranked all 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia for vaccinations of residents at nursing homes. Nevada was lowest of any other state, just ahead of Guam and behind Puerto Rico, for vaccinations.

Guam, Nevada, Puerto Rico and Arizona were under 70 percent for nursing home residents vaccinated. All other states and DC were above 70 percent.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dismal ranking for Nevada is the second time this year. It was on the low end of vaccinations for elderly after the Trump administration rollout of Operation Warp Speed accelerated the process to get vaccines to the public.

States were allowed to opt into a federal plan that allowed large pharmacy chains to deliver and administer the vaccines. Some smaller states, however, did not participate due to rural populations that are not served by the bigger stores.

Nevada is a rural state, but West Virginia, with less population and smaller cities, had an 84 percent vaccination rate, and Maine had 90 percent of its seniors in facilities vaccinated, according to the CMMS survey.

Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy in West Virginia, said the governor’s decision to make nursing homes the number one priority at the outset of the vaccination campaign helped them jump ahead of other states in inoculating seniors in facilities.

West Virginia opted out of the federal plan, allowing smaller pharmacy chains like Fruth, with 29 stores, to reach nursing homes and assisted living facilities in small rural communities where larger chains like Walgreens and CVS are less likely to have outlets.

While other states in the federal plan used the larger chains, “West Virginia made a more humanitarian decision to get the nursing home patients vaccinated” by using large and small pharmacy chains, Fruth said in a telephone interview.

Other problems that were reported in Nevada and other states were the failure of complete and timely reporting of vaccinations, due to bureaucratic hurdles as well as noncompliance.

Since the rollout, the Biden administration has imposed monetary penalties on nursing homes that do not meet reporting guidelines, accuracy and deadlines. Those penalties went into effect on May 1.

But that leaves the reason for Nevada’s low vaccination rate unlikely to be the result of poor reporting.

A spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Health District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cortez Masto and Rosen have asked Becerra and his department to determine whether the low rates are due to vaccine hesitancy, and to use resources to educate and address this problem.

The other issue is the low rate of vaccinations for Nevada nursing home staff, as noted in the AARP analysis. It also showed that 25 percent of Nevada nursing homes reported staff and nurse shortages during the last reporting period that ended June 20.

Staff shortages and low vaccination rates among nurses and aides could likely compound the problem, officials noted.

