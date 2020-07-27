Nevada records 988 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

New cases were below the daily average of just over 1,011 over the preceding week, while fatalities were below the daily average of more than 12 over the period.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants and Nevada National Guard members test curbside for COVID-19 at the school in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The state of Nevada recorded 988 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Monday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus reported by the Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website pushed the case total for the state to 43,831. The state death toll, meanwhile, rose to 739.

New cases were below the daily average of just over 1,011 over the preceding week, while fatalities were below the daily average of more than 12 over the period.

The state’s infection or positivity rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than new cases or deaths, continued to climb, registering its 18th straight daily gain to reach 9.88 percent.

The rate, the number of confirmed cases divided by the total number of people tested, declined over a period of more than two months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. It has steadily increased since.

State data also showed hospitalizations down slightly from the high of 1,160 recorded on Thursday, with 1,112 confirmed and suspected cases as of Sunday.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 899 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The figures posted on the district’s coronavirus website brought the case total for the county to 37,492 and raised the death toll to 605.

New cases were above the daily average of just over 880 for the preceding week, while fatalities were below the daily average of more than 7 during the period.

The health district maintains a list of places where people can schedule a test for COVID-19.

