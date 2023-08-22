Nevada regulators approve 3 more marijuana consumption lounges

The board approved its first three cannabis consumption lounges — businesses where people can consume cannabis products — in late June.

This Monday, May 20, 2019 photo shows mature marijuana plants beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Nevada expanded its budding marijuana consumption lounge industry Tuesday after regulators voted to approve three license applications.

The Cannabis Compliance Board voted unanimously to approve applications for Southern Nevada-based Deep Roots Harvest, KV Group and Global Harmony after each business presented its take on the lounge concept.

The board approved its first three cannabis consumption lounges — businesses where people can consume cannabis products — in late June, two of which are located in Clark County. The board has now approved seven consumption lounges.

Las Vegas-based Deep Roots Harvest said plans to operate its lounge on an existing outdoor patio attached to its dispensary’s location on Blue Diamond Road. The patio, which was formerly part of Brando’s Sports Bar, will be brought up to compliance requirements.

“We anticipate that our patrons will use the space more as a tasting style, microbrewery type-concept due to the fairly small square footage and limited occupancy,” Deep Roots Harvest COO Jonathan Marshall said Tuesday at the compliance board meeting.

Marshall said there’s a possibility the lounge will be open by the end of March 2024.

Regulators also approved a lounge application from Pahrump-based KV Group. Greenlight Preserve, as the lounge is set to be named, will be a “farm to table” lounge that will “combine high quality food and cannabis.”

“The idea would be to move out of our home to convert our home into the actual lounge, to create more of a health and wellness atmosphere with a farm to table restaurant where people feel comfortable to educate themselves on the use of cannabis,” said Steve Cantwell, a co-owner of KV Group.

Global Harmony, a company that already operates a dispensary in Las Vegas, said it would operate its lounge similar to a traditional bar.

The consumption lounges will still need necessary local approval and final inspection by the compliance board before it can open to the public.

