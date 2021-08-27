Nevada regulators suspend license for Pahrump cannabis grower

The Cannabis Compliance Board voted unanimously to suspend the license for Green Cross of America, Inc. during an emergency meeting held Thursday night.

Nevada regulators suspended the license of a Pahrump cannabis grower after finding hundreds of untagged and untracked marijuana plants.

The Cannabis Compliance Board voted unanimously to suspend the license for Green Cross of America, Inc. during an emergency meeting held Thursday night, “citing a present threat to public health and safety,” the agency said in a press release Friday.

The meeting came after cannabis agents for the board found more than 100 untagged mature marijuana plants at the company’s facility. They also found more than 300 immature plants that were not in the state’s tracking system as well as “security and other significant deficiencies,” the agency said.

Nevada has a seed-to-sale tracking system that requires all marijuana plants to be tracked and for all mature plants to also be tagged.

The company has 10 days to submit a plan of correction to the cannabis board and take all corrective actions in order to lift the suspension.

