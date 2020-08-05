Nevada releases women’s suffrage specialty license plate

Just ahead of Election Day, Nevada is releasing a specialty license plate to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

From left, Nevada Assemblywomen Maggie Carlton, Danielle Monroe-Moreno, Teresa Benitez-Thompson and Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall unveil the new Nevada license plate honoring the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage, at the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The limited-issue plate commemorates the centenary of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. (Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum)

The plate is available for registrations through December, with $25 from the initial issue and $20 from annual renewals going to the Nevada Commission for Women, a release from the group stated.

“Those who want to show their support for women’s right to vote can now do so in multiple ways, including an official DMV license plate for their motor vehicle and a matching souvenir license plate to display in their home or office,” Molly Walt, management analyst for the commission, said in a statement.

Funds from the sale of the license plates will be used by the commission to continue its work to advance equality for women.

The women’s suffrage movement led to the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. The amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

The women’s suffrage specialty license plate was authorized by Assembly Bill 499 during the 2019 Legislature, which featured the nation’s first majority female legislature.

The plate features the colors of the American suffrage movement — purple, white and gold — and a suffragette wearing a sash reading “Votes for Women.” The colors signify loyalty, purity and life.

It was designed by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles with students from Western Nevada College and Carson High School and the Nevada Commission for Women.

Motorists interested in purchasing a women’s suffrage plate can visit the DMV’s website. If the vehicle is already registered, a smog check and registration renewal aren’t necessary.

For those who would rather opt for a souvenir plate, one is available with “Vote” displayed on it.

The commemorative plate is available via a $25 donation to the commission, of which $20.50 will go directly to the group. The remaining $4.50 will go toward the cost of producing the plate.

The $25 donation for the souvenir plate should be sent to Molly Walt, Department of Administration, Commission for Women, 515 E. Musser St., Suite 303, Carson City NV 89701.

