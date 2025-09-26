Nevada removed from DOJ’s ‘sanctuary jurisdicion’ list

Nevada has been removed from the Department of Justice’s sanctuary jurisdiction list.

The state of Nevada has been removed from the Department of Justice’s list of sanctuary jurisdictions and signed a memorandum of understanding to “fully collaborate” on immigration enforcement, the department announced Friday.

“The Department of Justice is committed to eradicating sanctuary policies across America,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “We applaud Governor Lombardo and Nevada for taking necessary steps to fully comply with the Trump Administration’s immigration policy. This should serve as a reminder to other jurisdictions: come to the table and work with us instead of going to court.”

In August, Nevada was among a dozen states labeled by the Trump administration as a so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” for undocumented immigrants, according to a list released by the Department of Justice. The label was met with ire from Nevada officials on both sides of the aisle, who rejected the claim.

Nevada is the first state to be removed from the list since it was published, according to the Department of Justice.

‘Memorializes the governor’s efforts’ to assist

The memorandum states that under Gov. Joe Lombardo’s leadership, Nevada is “committed to addressing our nation’s immigration crisis, and in continuing to take steps to ensure Nevada does not offer sanctuary to illegal aliens.”

The memorandum’s purpose is to “memorialize the Governor’s efforts” to ensure the state’s policies are consistent with federal immigration enforcement, the memo states.

The memorandum went on to list actions Lombardo and other state agencies have taken to demonstrate Nevada’s cooperation with the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement push, including Lombardo’s recent authorization of the Nevada National Guard to provide ICE with administrative support, Lombardo’s approving a plan to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to improve Washoe County Sheriff’s office, the Metropolitan Police Department’s abilities to assist federal operations and a Department of Motor Vehicles memorandum reiterating its compliance with federal law.

Lombardo also appointed a new director to lead the Office for New Americans, which ceased to provide legal assistance referrals for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and those seeking temporary protected status or legal permanent residency. The office also stopped providing constituent services for undocumented immigrants with “unemployment and alien status issues,” the memorandum states.

The memorandum also highlighted Lombardo’s veto of legislation that would have barred schools from allowing federal immigration officers on school properties.

Lombardo also collaborated with the Nevada Sheriffs’ and Chiefs Association on developing its own model immigration policies in response to the Nevada Attorney General’s policies, which Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford was legislatively mandated to create.

Ford’s recommended policies, which drew criticism from Lombardo, stated that there should be limited engagement from state and local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities for the purpose of immigration enforcement, and that public places should “remain safe and accessible to residents of this State regardless of the immigration status or citizenship of such persons.”

Continued cooperation, Nevada promises

The memorandum stated Nevada will continue to utilize FEMA funds to assist in federal operations, including supporting state sheriffs in their efforts to assist ICE, and will continue to employ the Nevada National Guard to provide administrative support.

Nevada will also take steps to “counter-balance any actions the Nevada Attorney General and Nevada Legislature may take enact unlawful sanctuary policies,” through executive orders, proposed legislation and public pronouncements, the memorandum states.

The Department of Justice will also inform Nevada of “further opportunities” to collaborate on immigration enforcement, including identifying laws that provide support to undocumented immigrants or impede federal law enforcement’s abilities to enforce its policies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

