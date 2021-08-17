98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nevada

Nevada repays $30M to those who paid unconstitutional tax

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 11:34 am
 
The Supreme Court of Nevada at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson Ci ...
The Supreme Court of Nevada at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The state of Nevada has issued an initial round of refunds totaling $30.6 million to business taxpayers after a Supreme Court ruling in May that found a tax bill passed by the 2019 Legislature was unconstitutional.

The total, which includes court-ordered interest, was disbursed to 22,621 taxpayers who overpaid the state’s modified business tax based on an extension of the tax lawmakers approved in 2019. The refunds cover the period from July 2019, when the extension took effect, through March 31. Another round of refunds is scheduled to be issued in September, the state Department of Taxation said in an advisory notice on Tuesday.

Upholding a lower court ruling, the Supreme Court ruled in May that two tax bills pushed through by majority Democrats failed to clear the Senate by a constitutionally required two-thirds margin. The Senate vote on both was one short of that margin, 13-8, along party lines.

Senate Democrats on the final day of the session put forward Senate Bill 551 and Senate Bill 542, the first extending existing modified business tax rates past a planned July 2019 sunset date, generating some $98 million earmarked for education. The extension sought to keep the tax at 1.475 percent for businesses with more than $50,000 in quarterly taxable wages and 2 percent for financial institutions.

The second bill extended for two years a $1 technology fee motorists pay to the Department of Motor Vehicles, had been expected to generate about $7 million.

Both bills initially came up for a vote with standard tax bill disclaimers indicating that that they required a two-thirds majority. After they were voted down in that form, the bills came back before the Senate 15 minutes later without the disclaimers.

The Senate’s eight Republicans filed a lawsuit after the session, citing state law that requires supermajorities in both legislative houses to approve revenue enhancements, such as tax bills. Democrats argued that the legislation merely extended existing taxes and therefore was not subject to the requirement.

That argument was rejected by a district judge in September, whose ruling was later upheld. The resulting revenue shortfalls were addressed in the 2021 budget process.

To receive the refund, taxpayers’ accounts and mailing addresses must be up-to-date, with no taxes delinquent, the taxation department said.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
Sisolak provides option for large venues to go maskless
2
First federal water shortage declared for Lake Mead
First federal water shortage declared for Lake Mead
3
COVID outbreak shuts down Henderson school, shifts students to remote learning
COVID outbreak shuts down Henderson school, shifts students to remote learning
4
Nevada adds 2.5K COVID cases, 30 deaths, down from week-ago record
Nevada adds 2.5K COVID cases, 30 deaths, down from week-ago record
5
Colleague of Mesquite councilman resigns from nonprofit board
Colleague of Mesquite councilman resigns from nonprofit board
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
Parents sue Sisolak, CCSD over mask order in schools
By / RJ

Parents of two students at Clark County schools have filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Steve Sisolak and the school district alleging that ordering students to wear masks violates their constitutional rights.