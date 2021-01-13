Nevada reports 1,143 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

The updated figures posted to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought cumulative totals for Nevada to 253,985 cases and 3,596 deaths.

The North Las Vegas Fire DepartmentÕs fire equipment specialist Victor Mancilla, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to firefighter Dennis McAdorey, 47, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada recorded 1,143 new coronavirus cases and 50 additional deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

The new cases were lower than the 14-day moving average of daily recorded cases, which declined from 1,967 on Tuesday to 1,759. The moving two-week average of daily recorded deaths, however, increased by one to 20 from the previous day.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, reached 21.5 percent, a 0.2-percentage-point increase from the previous day.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 737 new coronavirus cases in Clark County over the preceding day. A statement from the district said the relatively low increase was “a result of delayed laboratory reporting.”

The health district also reported 42 new deaths, and noted that the figure was not affected by delayed reports, the health district said.

The updated figures brought totals in Clark County to 194,220 cases and 2,716 deaths, state data shows.

