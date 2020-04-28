Nevada reports 115 new COVID-19 cases overnight in slight rebound

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada rebounded slightly on Tuesday, with 115 cases pushing the total for the state to 4,805, according to state data.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The total caseload was derived from tests on 40,119 people, resulting in an infection rate of just below 12 percent. That number is likely elevated because the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed victim are more likely to be tested amid the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

The number of new cases rose from 88 reported on Monday and 63 on Sunday, but was still lower than the average of 124 new cases over the past week.

The infection rate of 11.98 percent was the lowest since April 21.

The number of deaths in the state remained unchanged at 219.

New figures for Clark County were expected shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District. As of Monday, the total number of cases reported in the county stood at 3,717, with 174 deaths.

