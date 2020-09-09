Nevada reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, but deaths rebound to 19

New cases were well below the daily average of 353 for the preceding week, while fatalities were well above the daily average of just over 11 for the period.

In this Aug. 10, 2020, file photo, volunteers, including Jasmine Barrett, right, and Sergio Bustos, second right, stand in line at the COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada was well below average for the second straight day, with 154 added, but deaths rebounded to 19, according to state data posted Wednesday.

Data posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased total cases in the state to 72,143 and raised the death toll to 1,412.

New cases were well below the daily average of 353 for the preceding week, while fatalities were well above the daily average of just over 11 for the period.

The state’s infection or positivity rate — calculated by the Review-Journal by dividing confirmed cases by the number of people tested — ticked higher by 0.01 percent to 11.58 percent.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily new cases and deaths numbers, has remained flat for the past two weeks and it remains slightly lower than its recent peak of 11.62 percent on Sept. 1.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 rose by 14 to 552, but remain far below the peak of 1,165 recorded on July 31.

Testing remained well below the daily average of nearly 7,249 over the preceding week, with 1,926 new tests reported.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to post updated figures for Clark County shortly. As of Tuesday, the district had reported 61,543 cases of COVID-19 and 1,206 deaths from the disease in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.