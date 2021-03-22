Nevada reports 156 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

The updated numbers from the state health department put Nevada’s cumulative totals at 301,334 cases and 5,174 deaths.

Physician assistant student Erica Moran, left, preps COVID-19 vaccines next to fellow physician assistant student Madison Ginis, right, at an event hosted by Nevada Homeless Alliance at Lutheran Social Services in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 156 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths over the preceding day.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought Nevada’s cumulative totals to 301,334 cases and 5,174 deaths.

New cases were well below the two-week moving average of 204 cases per day. Over the same period, the state has averaged four deaths per day.

Numbers reported on Mondays can be lower because health officials in many rural counties do not work on weekends, the state’s COVID-19 response director has said.

According to the data reported on Monday, 300 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Nevada, a decrease of three patients from the day prior.

The 14-day positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, fell to 4.8 percent, a drop of 0.1 percentage point from the previous day.

In Clark County, the two-week positivity rate also took a dip of 0.1 percentage point from the preceding day to reach 4.8 percent.

The county reported 78 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, bringing the local cumulative totals to 232,808 cases and 4,049 deaths.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

