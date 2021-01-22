Nevada reports 1,869 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths

Nevada on Friday reported 1,869 new coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website raised totals to 268,212 cases and 3,958 deaths.

As some disease metrics have started trending downwards, state officials on Thursday said it is possible the anticipated post-holiday surge in cases has not reached the expected severity.

The 14-day moving average of daily new cases decreased for the seventh day in a row on Friday, falling to 1,365.

The two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, fell to 19.9 percent, a 0.4 percentage point decrease from the day prior. It was also the seventh straight day the rate has fallen.

The moving two-week average of daily reported deaths increased by one on Friday, reaching 21. On Wednesday, the state set a new one-day record for deaths when 71 were recorded.

The trends in coronavirus deaths tend to lag a few weeks behind other metrics, and don’t reflect the current state of the pandemic, state officials have said.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 1,557 new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 43 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals in the county rose to 205,926 cases and 3,017 deaths.

