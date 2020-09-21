Nevada reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The state of Nevada reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning and no new deaths, continuing a downward trend.

Nevada National Guardsmen and combat medic Zach Rodgers, left, demonstrates the new appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 test in the parking garage of the Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily positivity rate of 6.1 percent based on the number of new tests performed and a cumulative rate of 10 percent. Based on the number of people tested, rather than the number of tests performed, the daily positivity rate is 14.7 percent and the cumulative rate is 11.4 percent, according to a Review-Journal analysis.

There have been more than 76,000 recorded cases of the new coronavirus in the state since the start of the pandemic and 1,531 deaths.

