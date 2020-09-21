92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 11:15 am
 

The state of Nevada reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning and no new deaths, continuing a downward trend.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily positivity rate of 6.1 percent based on the number of new tests performed and a cumulative rate of 10 percent. Based on the number of people tested, rather than the number of tests performed, the daily positivity rate is 14.7 percent and the cumulative rate is 11.4 percent, according to a Review-Journal analysis.

There have been more than 76,000 recorded cases of the new coronavirus in the state since the start of the pandemic and 1,531 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
2
Nevada reveals first detailed look at COVID cases related to resorts
Nevada reveals first detailed look at COVID cases related to resorts
3
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
4
Here’s everything you need to know about the November election
Here’s everything you need to know about the November election
5
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protestors rally outside the Grant Sawyer building to voice opposition against AB4, a controver ...
Judge rejects Trump’s elections lawsuit
By / RJ

A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that sought to invalidate parts of a new elections law approved by the Legislature in a special session this year.

Read More