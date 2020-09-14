Nevada reports 277 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Updated figures published by the Department of Health and Human Services on its coronavirus website brought the case total for the state to 73,814 and the death toll to 1,456.

Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera carries tests and supplies during a walk-thru testing demonstration following the Clark County media briefing at the new UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage COVID-19 testing site that opens Wednesday on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada recorded 277 new COVID-19 cases and added four deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Monday.

Updated figures published by the Department of Health and Human Services on its coronavirus website brought the case total for the state to 73,814 and increased the death toll to 1,456.

New cases were barely above the daily average of just over 275 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were less than half the daily average of nine over the period.

The state’s cumulative infection or positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, increased 0.05 percent to 11.51 percent, according to the state data. But that jump appeared to be largely the result of the state not updating the number of people tested in Monday’s report.

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than new cases or deaths figures, had fallen for three straight days before Monday’s report and has generally been headed lower since peaking at 11.63 percent on Sept. 4.

The state did update the number of total tests recorded over the preceding day, with 5,781 reported. That was below the daily average of 6,221 over the preceding week.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Clark County over the preceding day.

The data on the health district’s coronavirus webpage pushed the case total in the county to 62,812, while the fatalities increased the death toll to 1,262.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 202 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were far below the daily average of nearly 8 over the period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

