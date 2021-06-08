92°F
Nevada reports 347 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 12:03 pm
 
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondr ...
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondra Contreras during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for kids who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Tuesday reported 347 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding day.

The state is no longer reporting numbers over the weekend, and public health officials have said the reports on Monday and possibly Tuesday will typically be inflated as a result of the delayed reporting.

The two-week moving average of new cases increased slightly to 115. The new report pushed the state’s case total to 326,366.

Deaths from COVID-19 were just above the two-week moving average of two a day. The latest fatalities brought the state’s death toll to 5,610.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 3.5 percent, according to state data.

The rate has been steadily dropping for over a month after a brief surge. It’s high point was 21.2 percent on Jan. 14.

The data also showed 258 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, 20 more than on Monday.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 291 new cases in Clark County, bringing the local cumulative case total to 253,297. It also reported four deaths, one more than the state’s total, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,428.

The reason for the discrepancy could not immediately be explained. State officials have previously said that the data is sometimes corrected after the fact, potentially causing discrepancies between state and county totals.

The county’s 14-day moving test positivity rate fell to 3.5 percent, matching the state figure.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

