Nevada reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, takes a sample from Teasha James during COVID-19 testing at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported 385 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with seven more deaths across the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Updated data posted to the department’s coronavirus website raised totals in the state to 79,980 cases and 1,600 deaths.

The infection rate, considered to be a better indicator of the pandemic than daily case or death counts, increased again by 0.01 percent on Wednesday, to reach 11.47. The rate is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the total people tested.

The state, which bases its positivity rate on the number of tests conducted, calculated the cumulative rate at 9.8 percent, the same as Tuesday’s figure. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Updated data from the Southern Nevada Health District wasn’t immediately available Wednesday morning, but state data showed 277 new cases in Clark County, along with six more deaths. The state data brought totals in the county to 67,176 cases and 1,391 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.