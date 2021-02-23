70°F
Nevada reports 398 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 11:24 am
 
Noel Madic, RN, left, with the University Medical Center injects UMC resident physician Austin ...
Noel Madic, RN, left, with the University Medical Center injects UMC resident physician Austin Christiansen as front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Tuesday reported 398 new coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated numbers posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 291,543 cases and 4,903 deaths since the pandemic began.

The new cases reported Tuesday were slightly above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped to 351. Deaths, however, remained well above the moving two-week average, which was 11.

Both the state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines can differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The trendlines showing the two-week average for cases and deaths have been declining since mid-January, state data shows.

The state’s positivity rate also has been decreasing. The rate fell 0.4 percentage points on Tuesday, reaching 9.2 percent.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 347 new cases, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. All of the additional deaths reported in Nevada on Tuesday occurred in Clark County.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 224,944 cases and 3,810 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate declined by 0.3 percentage point, reaching 10.4 percent — 1.2 percentage points higher than for the state as a whole, according to state data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

