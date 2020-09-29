83°F
Nevada

Nevada reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 11:10 am
 

Nevada reported an additional 404 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, along with eight more deaths, according to state data.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 79,595 cases and 1,593 deaths.

The state’s infection rate on Tuesday, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the people who have been tested, was 11.46 percent, an increase of 0.01 from Monday’s statistic. The rate is considered by experts to be a better indicator of the outbreak’s trend in Nevada than daily case or death counts.

The state, which bases its positivity rate on the number of tests conducted, calculated the cumulative rate at 9.8 percent, which is 0.1 percent lower than Monday’s figure. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Updated data from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available Tuesday morning, but state data showed 279 new cases in Clark County, along with six more deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

