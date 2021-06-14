Nevada reports 439 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over weekend

The new numbers cover Friday through Sunday and push cumulative totals in Nevada to 327,579 cases and 5,626 deaths.

Joel Ferrell, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Essie Webb during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for kids who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 439 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the preceding three days.

Updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services, which covered Friday through Sunday, pushed cumulative totals in Nevada to 327,579 cases and 5,626 deaths.

The number of new cases was the second-lowest three-day total reported by the state since mid-April, when it ceased publishing updates on its COVID-19 data page over the weekend. The only lower total was 405 new cases reported on May 24.

Health officials have said reporting on Monday and possibly Tuesday will be inflated because of the delayed reporting.

Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged 122 new cases per day and two coronavirus-related deaths per day.

The two-week positivity rate, a key metric that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 3.4 percent on Monday. The rate peaked at more than 21 percent in January.

Health officials in Nevada often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the pandemic.

Over the past three days, Clark County’s positivity rate dipped 0.1 percentage point to match the state’s rate of 3.4 percent.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 407 new cases in the county from Friday through Sunday, bringing the local case total to 254,376, according to the state data page. The county reported three deaths in that time, bringing the local death toll to 4,443.

County numbers are reflected in statewide totals.

