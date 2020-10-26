Nevada reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Nevada on Monday reported 475 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, below the 14-day averages of 590 new daily cases and four deaths.
This brings the cumulative number of cases statewide to 96,178 and the total number of fatalities to 1,749.
The 14-day testing positivity rate dipped to 9.8 percent, according to the state’s calculation, which is based primarily on numbers of tests performed. The figure has been trending upward since mid-September, when it had dropped to a low of 6.5 percent.
The state this month also has experienced an uptick in hospitalizations from COVID-19, though hospitals continue to have adequate capacity, state officials have said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
