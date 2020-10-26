Nevada reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Monday’s numbers are below the 14-day averages of 590 daily cases and four deaths.

A lab where COVID-19 tests are processed at Elite Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Monday reported 475 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, below the 14-day averages of 590 new daily cases and four deaths.

This brings the cumulative number of cases statewide to 96,178 and the total number of fatalities to 1,749.

The 14-day testing positivity rate dipped to 9.8 percent, according to the state’s calculation, which is based primarily on numbers of tests performed. The figure has been trending upward since mid-September, when it had dropped to a low of 6.5 percent.

The state this month also has experienced an uptick in hospitalizations from COVID-19, though hospitals continue to have adequate capacity, state officials have said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.