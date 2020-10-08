87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Nevada reports 480 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 11:37 am
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 11:51 am

Nevada reported an additional 480 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, along with 13 new deaths, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services website brought totals in the state to 83,827 cases and 1,649 deaths.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the total people who have been tested, reached 11.60 percent on Thursday. The rate has been slowly increasing since mid-September.

The state health department, which calculates the positivity rate based on the number of total tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.7 percent on Thursday, the same as the previous day’s statistic, according to state data.

As of Thursday, 722,508 people in Nevada have been tested for the virus.

The number of people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose by three on Thursday, reaching 498, state data shows.

In Clark County, the case totals since the start of the pandemic surpassed 70,000 for the first time, as 320 additional cases were reported Thursday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. There were 11 new deaths reported in the county as well.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 70,121 cases and 1,431 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
2
Southern Nevada likely to wake up to traffic jams as Pence comes to stump
Southern Nevada likely to wake up to traffic jams as Pence comes to stump
3
Partisans declare winners, losers in sole VP debate
Partisans declare winners, losers in sole VP debate
4
Nevada health officials order halt to antigen testing over inaccuracies
Nevada health officials order halt to antigen testing over inaccuracies
5
Pence asks for 4 more years at Boulder City rally
Pence asks for 4 more years at Boulder City rally
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, ...
Sisolak staffer tests positive for COVID-19
By / RJ

A member of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Carson City staff tested positive for COVID-19, sending all staffers in the office home to quarantine for a week pending tests of their own.

Read More