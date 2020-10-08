Nevada reports 480 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Nevada reported an additional 480 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, along with 13 new deaths, according to state data.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in the parking lot at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services website brought totals in the state to 83,827 cases and 1,649 deaths.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the total people who have been tested, reached 11.60 percent on Thursday. The rate has been slowly increasing since mid-September.

The state health department, which calculates the positivity rate based on the number of total tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.7 percent on Thursday, the same as the previous day’s statistic, according to state data.

As of Thursday, 722,508 people in Nevada have been tested for the virus.

The number of people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases rose by three on Thursday, reaching 498, state data shows.

In Clark County, the case totals since the start of the pandemic surpassed 70,000 for the first time, as 320 additional cases were reported Thursday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. There were 11 new deaths reported in the county as well.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 70,121 cases and 1,431 deaths.

