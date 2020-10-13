Nevada reports 487 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Nevada reported 487 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 10 more deaths, state data shows.

UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega seals a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website brought totals in the state to 86,835 cases and 1,674 deaths.

The Nevada Hospital Association on Tuesday said in a statement that the state is seeing an increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

“It is too early to clearly define, however this could be signaling either the beginning of a fall resurgence or the profound apathy of the general public coupled with poor masking and social distancing etiquette,” the statement said.

The association also said that Nevada is not currently at risk of “healthcare infrastructure saturation” and that the hospital system remains in “good condition.”

The positivity rate in Nevada, which has been slowly increasing since mid-September, reached 11.7 percent on Tuesday. The Review-Journal calculates the rate as the number of confirmed cases divided by the total people tested.

The state health department, which calculates the positivity rate based on the number of total tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.7 percent on Tuesday. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

In Clark County, there were 391 additional coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, along with four more deaths.

The data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website brought totals in the county to 72,439 cases and 1,444 deaths.

