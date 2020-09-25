Nevada reports 556 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Nevada reported an additional 556 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, along with nine more deaths, according to state data.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in the parking lot at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada reported an additional 556 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, along with nine more deaths, according to state data.

The updated numbers posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website brought totals in the state to 77,753 cases and 1,573 deaths.

The state infection rate, which is considered a better indicator of the virus than daily case and death totals, dropped slightly from Thursday’s statistic to 11.43 percent. The Review-Journal calculates the rate as the number of cases divided by the number of people tested.

The state, which calculates its positivity rate based on the number of tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.9 percent, which is the same as Thursday’s figure. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Clark County reported 409 new cases on Friday, along with eight additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Totals in the county were brought to 65,583 cases and 1,368 deaths, according to the health district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.