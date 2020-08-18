105°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2020 - 10:57 am
 

Nevada recorded 672 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Tuesday.

The updated numbers posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought the state’s total of confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 62,639 and raised the death toll to 1,102.

New cases were below the daily average of more than 713 over the preceding week, while fatalities were well above the daily average of just over 16 during the period.

Hospitalizations increased by 34 over the preceding day statewide to a total of 903, the data showed. Levels remain lower than the highs seen in late July and early August, when total daily hospitalizations ranged between 1,100 and 1,165.

The state infection or positivity rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than new daily case and death reports, continued to march higher, reaching 11.31 percent.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, climbed during the early stages of the pandemic’s arrival in the state before peaking at 12.2 percent on April 24 and 25 and then began declining. It dropped as low as 5.20 percent on June 17 before reversing course and has been climbing ever since.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update data for Clark County shortly. As of Monday, the district had recorded 53,458 cases of COVID-19 and 913 deaths in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

