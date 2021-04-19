Nevada reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, but figure likely inflated

Nevada reported a high number of new coronavirus cases on Monday, but the figure was likely inflated after the state stopped reporting its COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.

Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Madison Ginis extracts COVID-19 vaccines from vials at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada reported a high number of new coronavirus cases on Monday, but the figure was likely inflated after the state stopped reporting its key COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.

The Department of Health and Human Services added 698 new coronavirus cases and three deaths to totals posted on the state coronavirus website.

New cases were just over 150 percent higher than the two-week moving average of new cases, which increased to 277 per day. The new report pushed the state’s case total to 310,933.

The new cases were expected to be higher than normal because the state stopped reporting numbers over the weekend, meaning Monday’s updates reflected the previous three days.

But the state also reported only three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the period, which would be lower than the two-week moving average of two deaths per day when spread over three days. The latest fatalities brought the state death toll to 5,368.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, meanwhile, continued its recent rise, increasing o.2 percentage points to 5.9 percent from the figure reported Friday, according to state data. That’s the highest that the rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, has been since March 10.

Numbers posted to the state’s coronavirus data page showed 404 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state.

Meanwhile, Clark County’s 14-day positivity rate was 5.7 percent Monday, an increase of 0.2 percentage point from the last report on Friday.

The county also reported 559 new cases, bringing the local cumulative case total to 240,307. Clark County also reported two deaths, bringing the county death toll to 4,213.

County numbers are included in statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

