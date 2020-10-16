Nevada reports 716 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

There were 716 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Friday, along with nine additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in the parking lot at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The updated data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website brought totals in the state to 88,685 cases and 1,707 deaths.

The state’s positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as total cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, reached 11.86 percent on Friday. The rate, which started decreasing in late summer, has been slowly rising again since mid-September.

There have been 747,671 people in Nevada tested since the start of the pandemic, according to the state data.

The state health department, which updated its coronavirus website this week, has begun reporting the average test positivity rate from the past two weeks, which is based on the number of tests performed. The rate was 8.4 percent on Friday.

The two-week testing positive rate has also been increasing since mid-September, when it was recorded at 6.5 percent, state data shows.

There were 583 additional coronavirus cases reported in Clark County on Friday, along with seven more deaths.

The updated data raised totals in the county to 73,737 cases and 1,468 deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

Both the state and county health districts redistribute cases after daily reports in an attempt to show when people first start displaying symptoms.

