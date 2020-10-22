Nevada reports 789 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

Nevada on Thursday reported 789 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

A completed COVID-19 test is seen in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 92,853 cases and 1,736 deaths.

The state’s positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by total people tested, rose to 12 percent on Thursday. The percentage has been slowly rising since mid-September, when daily reports of new cases also started rising.

The health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, which rose by 0.3 percentage points on Thursday to reach 9.6 percent. The rate is calculated using total “testing encounters,” which produces lower percentages because the figure includes people who received multiple tests at different points during the pandemic.

On Oct. 15, the state changed how it reports data on its coronavirus website, focusing more on trends over time using 14-day moving averages instead of seven-day moving averages.

When looking at the positivity rate, the change is intended to help smooth fluctuations in trend lines that happen when there are single-day spikes or decreases in tests, cases or deaths.

Although updated figures were not immediately available Thursday morning from the Southern Nevada Health District, state data shows 573 additional coronavirus cases reported in Clark County, along with one new death.

The state health department data brought totals in the county to 76,817 cases and 1,488 deaths.

Clark County on Thursday remained on the list of counties considered at an elevated risk during the pandemic, along with Elko, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon and Washoe counties, state data shows. When the state updated its coronavirus webpage on Oct. 15, it also started reporting the list of counties at an elevated risk, placing Clark County in the category about two weeks after it was removed.

