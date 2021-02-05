Nevada reports 897 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths

Nevada on Friday reported 897 new coronavirus cases, along with 39 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, administers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to Sharon Brockway, of North Las Vegas, at a pop-up clinic at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought cumulative totals to 282,493 cases and 4,463 deaths. Friday was the sixth straight day that fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported, according to records kept by the Review-Journal.

The new cases were slightly higher than the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped to 812 on Friday.

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to have the disease, also has been decreasing. The 14-day moving daily average has dropped from a recent high of 21.7 percent on Jan. 13 to 16.3 percent on Friday, a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the previous day.

However, the fatalities recorded Friday were still well above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded deaths, which remained at 17. Deaths from COVID-19 typically occur five or more weeks after the onset of symptoms, so state officials have said they expect the moving average to trend lower in the weeks ahead.

Clark County on Friday recorded 704 new cases and 32 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought cumulative totals in the county to 217,521 cases and 4,670 deaths.

