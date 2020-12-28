Nevada reports fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

The updated numbers from Monday bring statewide totals to 218,377 cases and 2,973 deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

University Medical Center personnel set up for front-line health care workers to receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Public health officials in Nevada on Monday reported 868 new cases of the disease and 21 additional deaths.

The update from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 218,377 cases and 2,973 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in early March.

Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 19.9 percent from 19.8 percent a day prior.

Meanwhile, officials in Clark County reported 645 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and six additional deaths, bringing the county totals to 165,318 cases and 2,267 deaths.

Clark County’s numbers are included in the statewide totals.

