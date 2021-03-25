Nevada reports highest number of new COVID cases in nearly 2 weeks

Nevada on Thursday reported 444 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Debbie Min, right, a physician assistant student from Touro University, talks to Hugo Fernandez after he received the COVID-19 vaccine at an event hosted by Nevada Homeless Alliance at Lutheran Social Services in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 302,171 cases and 5,215 deaths since the pandemic began.

Although daily case increases have been dropping recently, Thursday was the highest one-day increase of new cases in nearly two weeks, since 858 new cases were reported on March 12, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

New cases on Thursday were also well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 193. Deaths were also well above the moving two-week average of daily reported fatalities, which remained at four.

Both averages, however, are continuing a downward trend that started in mid-January.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.1 percentage points, to 4.5 percent.

There are 273 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 28 fewer than the day prior, according to state data.

Clark County on Thursday reported 195 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

Cumulative totals for the county reached 233,305 cases and 4,079 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage points, matching the state rate at 4.5 percent.

