Nevada reports lowest COVID-19 death toll in more than a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2021 - 11:47 am
 
Dan Heller as the Health & Wellness Pharmacy Practice Coordinator draws up a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a limited number are available by appointment in the pharmacy at SmithÕs along North Rampart Blvd. on Monday, March 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Wednesday reported 390 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 314,475 cases and 5,448 deaths.

New cases remained well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 235. The number of fatalities was the lowest total since three were reported on April 19, but were slightly above the average of three daily recorded deaths during the same time period.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially measure the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with COVID-19, remained unchanged for the third day in a row at 5.7 percent.

The rate had been declining steadily for about three months before it rose again in April, reaching another peak of 5.9 percent early last week. The rate has been mostly unchanged since then, although the state no longer reports disease metrics over the weekend.

Clark County’s two-week test positivity rate increased by 0.1 percentage points Wednesday, reaching 5.6 percent, state data shows.

There were 345 people hospitalized in Nevada with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday’s report, which was up 15 from the previous day.

Clark County on Wednesday added 336 new coronavirus cases, along with three additional deaths, according to figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 243,155 cases and 4,284 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

