Nevada reports more than 1K new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

The update brings the state totals to 150,527 coronavirus cases and 2,136 deaths since the pandemic began.

Parks and recreation public relations for the City of Las Vegas Rustye Barzoni Covington puts her sterile swab into a specimen sampling tube during a preview of the new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada officials on Sunday reported 1,298 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths.

The update brings the state totals to 150,527 coronavirus cases and 2,136 deaths since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s reported case increase is significantly lower than what officials reported on Saturday, when nearly 3,000 new cases were logged. However, Sunday’s number of reported positives comes from a smaller batch of tests than what has typically been performed in recent weeks.

Most testing locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including Texas Station, Cashman Center and Southern Nevada Health District sites, were closed Thursday and Friday because of the holiday. It was unclear Sunday whether the holiday affected reporting of cases.

The state health department reports a positivity rate over a two-week period. On Sunday, the state’s reported two-week positivity rate was 17.1 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.6 million tests have been performed on about 975,000 people.

Between Nov. 22 and Saturday, the state reported 108 deaths. The week with the highest number of reported deaths in Nevada came in mid-August, when officials logged 128 deaths.

Reported deaths tend to lag at least a month behind other disease indicators.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Sunday reported 499 new cases and 12 new deaths, bringing Clark County’s totals to 115,190 cases and 1,763 deaths.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.