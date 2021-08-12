Nevada reports more than 1K new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Nevada on Thursday reported 1,221 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths over the preceding day.

People walk along the Strip near The Venetian, most not wearing masks anymore on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Updated numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed the totals to 69,846 cases and 6,120 deaths.

The two-week moving average of new cases in the state had rebounded slightly to 932 per day from 926 after recording small dips for two days in a row. The two-week moving average of deaths jumped from 10 to 11, as the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the last week topped 100.

Hospitalization numbers in the state declined by 41, from 1,317 to 1,276, a day after the Nevada Hospital Association said it has seen a slowing in COVID-related hospitalizations in Southern Nevada, even as a similar surge gains steam in Northern Nevada.

Despite the slight improvements, metrics for the disease remain at levels not seen since late January or early February as the toll of the sick and dead continues to mount, in large part because of the dominating presence of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the state.

A new report released this week showed that the delta variant accounted for 87 percent of the state’s new cases in the last 30 days. In Clark County, the delta variant accounted for 85 percent of cases sequenced during that time frame.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 16.3 percent for the third day in a row.

The rate has risen steadily since hitting a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9. The metric now stands at its highest level since Feb. 2.

As metrics have surged, the state has reported a significant increase in its vaccination rate. Thursday’s report showed that the state was administering 6,490 shots per day, a noticeable increase from the recent low of 4,833 reported on July 15.

State data now shows that 48.89 percent of eligible Nevadans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

State officials have repeatedly touted vaccination as the best tool to help curb the spread of the virus.

But the delta variant is nonetheless causing so-called breakthrough cases, or cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people, to increase.

A new report from the Southern Nevada Health District showed that there had been a total of 4,377 breakthrough self-reported cases in Clark County, which likely represents only a portion of those reinfected. In addition, the health district reported a total of 225 breakthrough hospitalizations and 49 breakthrough deaths in the county. Of the 225 hospitalizations, 165 came in people 65 or older.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 1,221 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 290,632 cases and 4,898 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Thursday, to 16.8 percent. The rate has now declined 0.4 percentage points since hitting a recent high of 17.2 percent on Sunday, according to state data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.