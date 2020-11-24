Nevada reports record for new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

There were 2,853 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, along with 24 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the third time in less than two weeks, Nevada on Tuesday set a record for most coronavirus cases reported in a day since the start of the pandemic, state data shows.

There were 2,853 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 24 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website. The updated figures brought totals in the state to 139,080 cases and 2,047 deaths.

Two previous daily records have been set in the past two weeks, with 2,416 new cases reported on Thursday and 2,269 cases reported on Nov. 14, state data shows. Nov. 14 also was the first day that more than 2,000 additional cases were reported in Nevada, but there have been five other days since then, including Tuesday, when new cases surpassed 2,000.

Monday also was the first day when the seven-day average of new cases exceeded 2,000, which is more than double the average recorded earlier this month.

Case totals and positivity rates have been increasing since mid-September.

Increased testing can account for some, but not all, of the increase in cases. Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, a more stable disease indicator, last week climbed to their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, after hospitalizations rose sharply in Northern Nevada and more gradually in the southern part of the state.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said Monday that Clark County hospitals are “very close to reaching a critical level.”

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 14.74 percent on Tuesday.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and the rate reached 16.6 percent on Tuesday. Saturday was the first time since the state began reporting the statistic in mid-October that it has surpassed 16 percent.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 2,219 additional cases, which accounts for about 78 percent of the spike in cases reported across the state. There also were 14 new deaths reported in the county, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 108,252 cases and 1,705 deaths.

