Nevada Republican Party lawsuit claims voter roll inconsistencies in Nevada

The Republican National Committee and the Nevada GOP filed a lawsuit alleging multiple counties have more registered voters than adults in several counties.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar in Carson City, Nev., on May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)

The Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court today against Nevada’s Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, alleging inconsistencies in the state’s voter rolls.

“Election integrity starts with clean voter rolls, and that’s why the National Voter Registration Act requires state officials to keep their rolls accurate and up-to-date,” Michael Whatley, chairman of the RNC, said in a statement.

The lawsuit, which names Aguilar and several county clerks, including Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo, alleges the state has failed to maintain accurate voter rolls and is failing to comply with the National Voter Registration Act.

“Securing clean voter rolls in Nevada is a critical step towards ensuring that it will be easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Whatley said in the statement.

The lawsuit makes similar accusations that the RNC made in a December letter to Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, alleging three Nevada counties — Douglas, Lyon and Storey — have more registered voters than adult citizens over 18, and that five other counties — Carson City, Churchill, Clark, Eureka and Washoe — have “suspiciously high rates” of registered voters.

The committee demanded the secretary of state respond within 45 days and correct the alleged violations within 90 days or else it would proceed with legal action.

In its January response, the state rebuffed those claims, arguing that the data RNC was using to determine the validity of the state’s voter registration records was “comparing apples to orangutans,” and that the RNC’s analysis was made using incomparable data.

The attorney general’s office, representing the secretary of state, argued there is no dataset that would adequately determine whether registration rates and the eligible voting population are mismatched. It also highlighted the procedures the state goes through to ensure the voter rolls are properly maintained, such as working with the Nevada Registrar of Vital Statistics every day during the work week to update counties every time a voter is identified as deceased.

Nevada’s election administrations has come under a microscope in the last few months, especially after glitches caused by a reported coding error fueled distrust among Nevadans, some of whom since the 2020 election have believed the unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Aguilar had apologized for those errors occurring, and reiterated the security of Nevada’s elections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.