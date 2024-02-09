49°F
Nevada Republicans caucus for presidential nominee – LIVE BLOG

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 4:05 pm
 
Supporters applaud as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks du ...
Supporters applaud as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a caucus rally at Big League Dreams on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In what is expected to be a slam dunk for former President Donald Trump, Nevada Republicans will go to their nearby caucus locations this evening to choose the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

GOP front-runner Donald Trump and longshot candidate Ryan Binkley are on the ballot for the Nevada Republican Party’s caucuses, a long-anticipated process that for months has spurred much confusion for voters.

The caucuses take place two days after the state-run presidential preference primary, in which Republican voters chose “none of these candidates” since Trump was not on the primary ballot so that he could participate in the caucuses instead. The dueling nominating processes, however, have created mass confusion and frustration among voters who were unsure whether they could participate in both, how to find their appropriate precinct location, and which process actually matters.

With candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie dropped out, Trump has already claimed victory of Nevada’s caucuses. Nevada Republican Party leaders have expressed concerns that voter turnout will be lower than previously anticipated. Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, a friend of Trump’s and one of Nevada’s so-called “fake electors,” hopes Nevada Republicans will use the caucuses as an opportunity to unite behind Trump and celebrate the former president’s win.

All precinct locations will have a uniform start time of 5 p.m. on Feb. 8. Voters must show their ID to vote, and paper ballots will be used, although there will be a drop-and-go feature for people to cast their vote and leave.

To find the appropriate precinct location, voters can visit the Nevada Republican Party’s website. When they arrive on site, caucus workers will have access to the state’s voter rolls and will check in and verify voters, according to Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald. There is also a “drop and go” option where participants can fill out a paper ballot and then leave so they do not have to stay throughout the caucus process. The Nevada Republican Party expects to count and publish the results of the caucuses tonight. Most precinct locations will be open until 7:30 p.m., although some will close at 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters and photographers are not allowed inside the caucus locations, but will talk with voters outside about how they’re feeling.

