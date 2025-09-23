Nevada secretary of state raises alarm over federal request for voter data

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and others expressed concerns over Department of Justice’s request for voter data that includes sensitive voter information.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar sounded the alarm Monday on the Justice Department’s request for Nevada voter information.

In a press briefing with the group States United, Aguilar and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claimed the Justice Department’s requests for voter information includes sensitive personal information that could be at risk.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division sent a letter in June to Aguilar requesting Nevada provide voter roll data and other election-related information. It sent similar letters to about two dozen states.

Most states, including Nevada, have responded by giving over public information while withholding private information. Two states, Maine and Oregon, have been sued for failing to cooperate.

Secretaries of state Aguilar and Benson said the federal government’s request includes voters’ private information, including their Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

The attorneys general argue the demands from the Department of Justice go beyond normal oversight and appear to be using its authority to intimidate states into allowing the federal government to exceed their authority and give over protected data that could be misused or abused, Benson said.

Aguilar said secretaries of state need more transparency from the federal government about what they plan to do with the data and how they are going to secure it before states hand it over.

“This is voter information. These are people’s lives that live in our communities,” he said. “Secretaries of states on both sides of the aisle are standing together on this.”

Aguilar pointed to Nevada’s recent cyberattack and highlighted the importance of protecting sensitive data.

“We know that people are using this information to harm our citizens and to harm our voters,” he said. “We cannot just give it over for any reason whatsoever. It has to be justified.”

Benson said the request “raised eyebrows” for Democratic and Republican secretaries alike, “because not only is it unprecedented, not only is it — in my view — a stunning overreach of presidential power, but some parts of our voter rolls are public, but not the most personal information of residents,” Benson said.

She said the federal government has the right to access some of the data but not all of it.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

