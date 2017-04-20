Nevada secretary of state shares visions of education

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, right, speaks alongside U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., as part of the "Women2Women Conversations" tour at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., speaks as part of the "Women2Women Conversations" tour at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Speaking to an all-women audience Wednesday evening, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said she believes the future of Nevada’s K-12 education lies in Gov. Brian Sandoval getting a voucher-style program off the ground.

Sandoval, a Republican, has already included $60 million in his budget proposal to fund the program and is championing a bill to appropriate the money this legislative session.

“You need to give parents choice, and it will bring competition,” Cegavske said, adding that her grandchildren attended charter and private schools. “I think if we have a shot, it will be with the governor.”

Cegavske, a Republican, was speaking during a stop on the Women2Women Conversations Tour at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Seated in front of a room of about 25, she was joined by U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif.

The hourlong event was hosted by Main Street Advocacy, a Republican group that has brought its tour to Nevada twice since 2014.

Walters said she expected Republicans to succeed soon in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, although the party failed to do so in March.

Walters noted that time was of the essence if Republicans want to pass a repeal bill with only a simple majority of Senate votes, instead of 60, by using a federal budget procedure.

“We will never get 60 votes in the Senate because we will need eight Democrats to vote to repeal the ACA. They’re never going to do that,” she said. “I really do believe we will have a compromise and a bill that will reach the president’s desk by the end of May.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.