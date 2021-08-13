Nevada sees 40 COVID deaths in a day for 2nd time this week

Nevada on Friday reported 1,280 new coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett works at his station at the vaccination clinic at the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada on Friday reported 1,280 new coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths over the preceding day — capping a week that saw the state add more than 7,500 new cases and 150 deaths, according to state data.

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed the totals in the state to 371,126 cases and 6,160 deaths.

The deaths matched Tuesday’s fatalities, which were the highest single-day total since 41 were recorded on Feb. 17, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Deaths remained higher than the two-week average of daily reported fatalities, which increased to 12 on Friday.

New cases also were higher than the moving 14-day average of daily cases, which rose slightly from 932 to 937. Friday was the second day in a row the rate has increased, following two days of small decreases earlier in the week.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or a test or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 16.3 percent for the fourth day in a row.

The rate, which has risen steadily since hitting a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9, stands at its highest level since Feb. 2.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

As of Friday’s report, there were 1,294 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 18 more than the day prior. The Nevada Hospital Association reported this week that it has seen a slowing of coronavirus hospitalizations in Southern Nevada, although a surge was developing in Northern Nevada.

But Julia Peek, the deputy administrator for the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, said at a news briefing Thursday that it’s too early to say if the current surge across the state is reaching a peak.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 870 new coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 291,502 cases and 4,936 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Friday, reaching 16.7 percent. While the statewide metric has remained relatively flat in recent days, the county’s rate has declined by 0.5 percentage points since Sunday, according to state data.

